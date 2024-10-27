New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated, with the city recording a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 356, categorizing it in the upper “very poor” range.

This represents a notable decline in air quality from the previous two days, where AQI levels had improved slightly due to strong winds dispersing pollutants.

On Saturday at 4 pm, the AQI was at 255, within the “poor” category, but recent readings show a sharp increase, with several Delhi areas now experiencing “severe” pollution levels (AQI above 400), signifying extremely dangerous air quality.

This morning, AQI readings at various Delhi monitoring stations showed distressing figures, with Alipur at 403, Anand Vihar at 406, Bawana at 404, Jahangirpuri at 414, Nehru Nagar at 408, Sonia Vihar at 401, and Vivek Vihar at 404. Other significant locations also reported high AQI values, with ITO at 367, India Gate at 374, and DU North Campus at 370.

As pollution levels rise, residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

Drone footage revealed toxic foam on the Yamuna River’s surface at Kalindi Kunj. To tackle the increasing air pollution, PWD vehicles are spraying water in parts of the capital to lower dust levels. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced a detailed action plan on Saturday to enhance the national capital’s air quality.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deployed 372 surveillance teams, 1,295 officers, and numerous anti-smog guns to monitor and mitigate pollution.