Delhi Air Pollution: Schools To Remain Closed Till Nov 20

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday decided to close all schools and other educational institutions till November 20 due to pollution.

This was one of four major decisions taken in the meeting to tackle the pollution crisis.

According to the order issued by the Delhi government, “Keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi..All Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, other Training Institutes. Libraries (expect where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till November 20.”

Besides, government office employees have been asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 percent capacity till November 17.

This apart, the private offices have been also asked to go for WFH.

The other major decisions include a ban on construction activity between November 14 to 17. Also, a proposal will be created on a lockdown and presented to the SC.