Delhi Air Pollution: All Schools To Remain Closed Till Further Notice

New Delhi: As the national capital continues to experience aggressively poor air quality this season, all Delhi schools are to remain shut until further notice due to the city’s high air pollution levels.

The Directorate of Education ordered today that during this time, only online classes will run.

“The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders,” Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.

“However, online teaching-learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier,” the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on November 13 announced that schools will stay closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, the Haryana government announced the closure of schools in four cities — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar — from Monday as well.

The city recorded 382 on the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am today, once again falling in the “very poor” air quality category — a consistent pattern for the city ever since New Delhi’s Diwali celebrations earlier this month.