Delhi AIIMS Resident Doctors to Provide Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry

New Delhi: In response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, the Resident Doctors Association of Delhi AIIMS announced that they, along with other hospitals in Delhi, will provide free OPD services on the road in front of the Health Ministry at Nirman Bhawan starting August 19.

This initiative will continue until the enactment of a Central Protection Act that ensures sufficient security for hospital staff.

The ongoing strike by doctors in Delhi has reached its seventh day, with non-emergency services, including OPDs, still disrupted. The protest began last Monday and was initially confined to medical college campuses. However, by Friday, the doctors had escalated their actions to street protests in reaction to the events at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier in the month.

As part of their protest, members of the Resident Doctors’ Associations in Delhi organized a candlelight march starting from Gate 1 of the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at Connaught Place.