Delhi Acid Attack: Notices Served To Flipkart, Amazon

New Delhi: Following the acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notice to Flipkart and Amazon as the acid was ordered online by the three accused.

According to police, the acid was bought from e-commerce site Flipkart. It was revealed during the questioning of the three accused.

The Class 12 student, who was on her way to school in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, was attacked with acid by two men- Sachin Arora, 20 and Harshit Aggarwal, 19. They both were helped by Virender Singh, 22.

The attack was planned by Sachin after break-up with the victim in September.

All three were arrested within 12 hours, though they tried their best to throw the police off their trail.