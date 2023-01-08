Delhi: 16-year-old Girl Shoots Teen’s Mother, Who Raped Her; Arrested

New Delhi: Police here have arrested a 16-year-old girl on charges of shooting and injuring the mother of a young boy, who had reportedly raped her in 2021.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the girl entered Khursheeda’s grocery store and shot her with a pistol. The victim, Khursheeda, was taken to the GTB hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

The teenage girl has been apprehended by police and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

According to authorities, it was discovered that the alleged shooter had registered a case under Section 328 (administering a stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as four POCSO Act, charges against Khursheeda’s son in 2021.