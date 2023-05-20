Delay in Dwara Phita rituals affects darshan at Puri Srimandir

Puri: Huge rush was reported at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri following delay in Dwara Phita Niti.

Following this, four additional platoons of forces deployed to control crowd; SP on spot to oversee the situation.

As per the Record of Rights of the temple, Dwaraphita ritual is performed in the presence of five servitors-Bhitarchha Mahapatra, Pratihari, Muduli, Akhanda Mekap and Palia Mekap. The doors are opened after Bhitarchha Mahapatra examines the seal, placed on the padlocks on the previous night by another servitor known as Talichha Mahapatra.

If the seal is intact, he breaks it, unlocks the padlock and opens the door. In the same way, the door of the inner sanctuary (Kalahat Dwara) is also opened.

The subsequent ritual after Dwaraphita is Mangala Alati which is performed at 5.30 am. There are three types of Alati known as ‘Karpura alati’, ‘Bati alati’ and ‘Pithau alati’.