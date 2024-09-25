Bhubaneswar: Despite the enforcement of the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), nursing staff from state-run hospitals and healthcare centres in Odisha commenced a two-day strike on Wednesday, demanding action on a 10-point charter, which includes the regularisation of contractual workers and the elimination of outsourcing.

Apart from emergency services, ICUs, and operating theatres, nurses have abstained from performing other hospital duties, according to sources.

The Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association (ONEA) has warned of a total work stoppage beginning September 27 if their demands are not addressed.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling expressed optimism about resolving the issues through dialogue. “We have invited them for a discussion. I am confident that the talks will be fruitful and will not impact health services,” he stated to the press.

It is important to note that the Odisha government enacted ESMA for six months starting August 6, banning strikes by class-III and class-IV health sector employees to prevent disruption of medical services. This action was taken following ONEA’s threat of a work stoppage on August 27.