Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds Launched In India: More Details Here

New Delhi: The Defy Gravity Z True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. It features a stem design and 13mm dynamic drivers. They come with quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature and offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The Defy Gravity Z offers touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting volume, changing tracks, and accessing the voice assistant.

Defy Gravity Z price in India, Availability

The new Defy Gravity Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699 in India. However, they are currently listed for an initial launch price of Rs. 999 on the company’s website and Flipkart. There’s no word on how long the introductory period will last. They have been introduced in Black Fury, Blue Impulse, Teal Aqua and White Purity color options. Additionally, they come with a one-year warranty.

Defy Gravity TWS Earbuds Specs And Features

