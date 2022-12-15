Defending Champion France Beat Resilient Morocco 2-0 To Set Up Final Against Argentina

Qatar: Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute as Randal Kolo Muiai netted the second in the 79th minute for France against Morocco in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, with Argentina and Lionel Messi lying in wait for the winner.

France set up a heavyweight World Cup final against Argentina after an early goal by Theo Hernandez and a late one from Randal Kolo Muani ended battling Morocco’s dream run via an action-packed 2-0 semi-final victory on Thursday.

