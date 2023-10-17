Defence Ministry To Create ‘Selfie Points’ To Showcase Govt Schemes

New Delhi: In an official statement, the Defence Ministry asked Indian armed personnel to create ‘Selfie Points’ in nine different cities to showcase various schemes of the Union government like the Ujjwala Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat, etc, before the people of the country.

Apart from the three armies, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Border Road Organisation were asked to make selfie points in these nine cities, which will have 822 selfie points. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo will also be displayed in these selfie points.

However, the Indian Army will create 100 selfie points to showcase various schemes of the Central government, and the Air Force and the Navy will also create 75 selfie points each. Both the DRDO and Border Road Organisation will create 50 selfie points each. Apart from these, Sainik School will make 50 selfie points, while the remaining defense-related organizations will create 422.

This step was taken to inform the general public about the Union government’s flagship schemes. The involvement of the Army through this initiative to make selfie points on self-reliant India, empowerment, and women’s power will inculcate a feeling of pride among the people.

An important meeting under the chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held regarding this plan. The statement said that artificial intelligence-based digital selfie points will be installed in Delhi, Prayagraj, Pune, Bengaluru, Meerut, Nashik, Kollam, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, all the states where Assembly elections will be held have been kept out of this.

Railway stations, bus stands, commercial places, malls, and tourist places are where these selfie points will be made.

People taking pictures at the selfie point can also upload their selfies on social media. A separate app is being made to upload selfies. Selfies must be uploaded by creating a different profile on social media.