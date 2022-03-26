Defence Ministry Approves 21 New Sainik Schools In Partnership Mode

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments.

These schools will be set up in the initial round of the Government’s initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

The objectives behind Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces. It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

State/UT-wise list of21 approved new Sainik Schools is annexed and can also be seen at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. 17 of these Schools are Brownfield running schools and 4 are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly. While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private Schools and 3 State Government owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools. Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature,7 new Sainik Schools are Day School and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern. Details pertaining to the modalities of operation of these schools are available at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in.Willing students and parents are invited to visit the web portal and take advantage of this novel opportunity.