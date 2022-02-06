Defence Ministry Announces E-Counselling For Admission Into 100 New Sainik Schools

New Delhi: Marching ahead with the Government’s aim of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools throughout the country, the Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system for the conduct of e-Counselling. e-Counselling for admission into Sainik Schools has been introduced for the first time.

It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the Government’s vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum.

Process

The Sainik Schools Society (SSS) will publicise widely to intimate students to apply for e-Counselling along with timelines. A link will be sent to individual applicant students securing more than qualifying marks as prescribed by SSS from time to time through email or mobile numbers. At the same time, new Sainik Schools will be provided with suitable access rights to provide category and gender-wise information as well as number of vacancies.

The students will be asked to register through the link provided at the web portal www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in and verify their details. The students will have the option to select up to 10 schools as choice of allocation. Subsequently, the allocation of schools to the students will be carried out by the system based on their rank and choice of the schools and result will be declared through e-Counselling portal. The applicant student will be required to accept the allotment or indicate the option to be considered for Round-II of Counselling or unwillingness for further consideration. Dates for physical verification will be intimated to the students who have accepted/locked their choices.

The list of students who have locked in their choices will be visible to the new Sainik Schools also on a real-time basis for necessary updation in their databases after physical verification of the students.Besides, seats not filled after due specified date & time of Round-I will be filled through Round-II of counselling. Students who have not accepted/allotted seats in Round-I will have the option to opt for remaining seats in Round-II of e-Counselling.

Benefits

This automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process. It will be less-expensive and user friendly for all the stakeholders- schools, students and administrative authority. It will also provide access for real-time monitoring of the entire process, and necessary action, as required at each stage.