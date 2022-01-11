Defence Minister Recovering Well After Being Tested COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi: A team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Raksha Mantri is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Shri Rajnath Singh is recovering well.

Through a tweet on Monday, Rajnath Singh had informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.