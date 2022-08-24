Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Upon SCO To Fight Together & Eliminate All Forms Of Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, SCO to unitedly fight against terrorism and eliminate the menace in all its forms.

Addressing the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan today, he asserted that terrorism in any form, including cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity. Mr Singh said, Terrorism is one of the most serious challenges to global peace and security.

He said India reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of terrorism and make the region peaceful, secure and stable. Mr Singh said, India seek to develop joint institutional capabilities with the SCO member states, which will create the spirit of cooperation among individuals, societies and nations.

The Minister proposed to host a workshop in India in 2023 on the theme Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief – Risk mitigation and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for the Defence Ministries of SCO Member States. He voiced India’s full support to a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

Mr Singh also emphasised respecting the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national unity and non-interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. He urged all parties to encourage Afghanistan authorities to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue and negotiation. He underlined the importance of United Nations Security Council resolutions in this regard.

The Minister added that the Afghan territory must not be used to intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens and training to terrorists. He stressed on the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and safeguard their fundamental rights.