Defence Minister Begins Three-Day Visit To Dushanbe To Attend SCO Meet

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh is going to visit Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 27-29, 2021 to attend the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

In the annual meeting, defence cooperation issues among SCO member states are discussed and a communique is expected to be issued after the deliberations. Singh’s address at the meeting is slated for July 28, 2021.

During his visit to Dushanbe, the Raksha Mantri is also expected to meet his Tajik counterpart Col Gen Sherali Mirzo to discuss bilateral issues and other issues of mutual interest.

It may be recalled that Tajikistan is chairing the SCO this year and hosting series of Ministerial and official-level meetings.