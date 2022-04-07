Defence Minister Announces Third List Comprising Major Equipment/Platforms

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment/platforms, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The list, notified by the Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence (MoD), lays special focus on equipment/systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five years.

These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively with effect from December 2022 to December 2027. These 101 items will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

Today’s development follows issue of first list (101) and second list (108) that were promulgated on August 21, 2020 and May 31, 2021 respectively. Import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special emphasis. The spirit behind issuing these three lists comprising 310 defence equipment, slated to be manufactured locally, reflects the growing confidence of the Government in the capabilities of domestic industry that they can supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the Armed Forces. It is likely to stimulate the potential of indigenous Research & Development (R&D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. It will provide ample opportunities to the domestic industry for understanding the trends and future needs of the Armed Forces.

The third list comprises highly complex Systems, Sensors, Weapons and Ammunitions like Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Arty Gun Systems (155mmX 52Cal), Guided Extended Range (GER) Rocket for PINAKA MLRS, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV), MF STAR (Radar For Ships), Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile (Naval Variant), Advance Light Weight Torpedo (Ship Launch), High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MALE UAV), Anti-Radiation Missiles, Loitering Munitions. Their details are available on the MoD website.

Addressing the audience on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri described the third list as a symbol of 360-degree efforts being made by the Government to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He exuded confidence that this new list will prove to be crucial in the development of the domestic industry and take research & development and manufacturing capacity of the country to a higher level.

This third positive indigenisation list has been prepared after in-depth consultations with all stakeholders, such as Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Service Headquarters (SHQs) and the private industry. Shri Rajnath Singh assured that, similar to the previous two lists, the time limit given in the third list will also be adhered to. He said, Ministry of Defence and the Service headquarters will take all necessary steps, including handholding of the industry, reiterating the Government’s endeavour to create an ecosystem that ensures self-reliance in defence manufacturing and encourages exports.

The DRDO, too, pitched in to strengthen local manufacturing by signing 30 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with 25 industries. Raksha Mantri handed over the agreements pertaining to 21 technologies developed by 16 DRDO laboratories spread across the country. These technologies concern Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), developed by a DRDO Young Scientist Lab (DYSL- QT, Pune), Counter Drone System, Laser Directed Energy Weapon System, Missile Warhead, High Explosive Materials, High Grade Steel, Specialised Materials, Propellants, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Radar Warning Receivers, CBRN UGVs, Mine Barriers, Fire Fighting Suits, Boots for Anti Mine, etc. So far, DRDO has entered into more than 1,430 ToT agreements with Indian industries, out of which, a record number of around 450 ToT agreements have been signed in last two years.