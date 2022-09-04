Defence Min Rajnath Singh To Commence 5-day Visit To Mongolia

New Delhi: Giving push to strategic partnership with East Asian countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Mongolia from 05-07 September, 2022.

The upcoming visit by Raksha Mantri is the first ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia and will further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with Mongolia’s Minister of Defence, Lt Gen. Saikhanbayar. He shall call on the President of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. U. Khurelsukh and Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia, H.E. Mr. G Zandanshatar. The two democracies have a common interest infostering peace and prosperity in the entire region.

India and Mongolia share a strategic partnership and the defence is a key pillar of this partnership. The bilateral defence engagements with Mongolia have been expanding over a period of time to include wide ranging contacts between the two countries, including Joint Working Group meeting, military to military exchanges, high level visits, capacity building and training programmes and bilateral exercises.

During bilateral talks, the two Defence Ministers shall review the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Mongolia,and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.