Defence Min Approves Delegation Of Financial Powers To Armed Forces For Revenue Procurement

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh released in New Delhi on September 07, 2021 order on Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2021, providing enhanced delegation of Revenue Procurement powers to the Armed Forces. The DFPDS 2021 aims to empower field formations; focus on operational preparedness; promote ease of doing business and enhance jointness among the Services.

The enhanced delegation of Financial Powers to functionaries in Service Headquarters and lower formations would result in quicker decision making at all levels leading to better planning and operational preparedness of the Services in a quicker time frame and optimum utilisation of resources.

The primary focus of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower Field Commanders and below to procure equipment/war-like stores in a speedy manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential sustenance requirements. Last such enhancement at all levels for the Defence Services was done in 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri described DFPDS 2021 as another big step in the series of defence reforms being undertaken by the Government to strengthen the security infrastructure of the country. He stressed on the need to revise the policies to cater to the needs of the Armed Forces, exuding confidence DFPDS 2021 will not only overcome procedural delays, but also bring about greater decentralisation and operational efficiency.

The Raksha Mantri reiterated the Government’s resolve to make the security system of the country strong and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in every way. Calling for optimum use of resources, he exhorted all the stakeholders to cooperate in realising the vision of the Government.

In his introductory remarks, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Shri Sanjiv Mittal expressed confidence that DFPDS 2021 will provide enhanced impetus towards ease of doing business right up to the grassroots level and facilitate greater decentralisation through enhanced devolution of delegated financial powers. He said it will accord greater efficiency in attaining operational preparedness of the Defence Services. He added that DFPDS 2021 was a result of wide-ranging deliberations by the Services under the aegis of Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.