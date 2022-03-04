Defence Expo 2022 Postponed Due To Logistic Issues

New Delhi: Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the DefExpo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed.

The new dates will be communicated in due course.

At DefExpo-2022, which coincides with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the countries will not only get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms, but also be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of the Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.

The event is expected to help boost investment, expand manufacturing capacities and capabilities, discover avenues for technology absorption and thus, contribute to furthering the target of $5 billion defence export by 2024.