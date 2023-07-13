Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals for buying 26 Rafale fighter aircraft

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council has approved proposals for buying 26 Rafale fighter aircraft including 22 Rafale Ms and four twin-seater trainer versions along with three additional Scorpene-class submarines for the Indian Navy, Defence officials said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister will embark on a two-day visit to the European nation and will also be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

A contingent of the Indian military will also participate in the parade, including troops from the Indian Army’s Punjab Regiment, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Mazagon Dock, in December last year, delivered the fifth Scorpene Submarine “VAGIR” of Project P-75 to the Indian Navy. The Vagir was launched in November 2020 and has undergone tests and trials for over a year before delivery. Before Vagir, the company had delivered submarines namely Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, and Vela.

The sixth Scorpene submarine, Vaghsheer, was launched in April last year and undertook its first sea sortie in May this year.