‘Defamatory news’ against Olympian Dutee Chand: Police arrest one more

Bhubaneswar: Police reportedly apprehended one more staff of of a regional web channel after Indian sprinter Dutee Chand lodged a complaint against him for allegedly harassing her when she was in Tokyo to participate in the recently concluded Olympics.

Earlier yesterday, the Editor of the web-channel, Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout, was held in connection with the case.

Dutee Chand filed a case against a journalist, the Editor of a Web-Channel, Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout and RTI activist Pradip Pradhan for allegedly causing her stress during her participation at the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She lodged the FIR against the duo at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar alleging harassment by them by publishing news stories about her character and the performance at the Games.

A case was registered in this regard under Sections 292 (2), 354-A, 385, 506, 509, 120B of IPC and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on Wednesday. The sprinter also filed a `5-crore defamation case in a court here against the editor-in-chief and the social activist.