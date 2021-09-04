‘Defamatory News’ Against Olympian Dutee Chand: Accused Web Channel Editor Forwarded To Court

Bhubaneswar: Hours after being arrested by police, a local news portal editor, who allegedly published defamatory and obscene contents against sprinter Dutee Chand, has been forwarded to court on Saturday.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, accused Sudhansu Rout and Reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera were forwarded to a local court here and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, police have also sought permission from the court to take both on 7-day remand

Earlier in the morning, the Mahila Police, Bhubaneswar, had detained Smruti Ranjan Behera, the web portal’s Jajpur correspondent, for interrogation in connection with the case.

On Friday, the police had detained the key accused following a complaint filed by athlete Dutee Chand.

A case was registered in this regard under Sections 292 (2), 354-A, 385, 506, 509, 120B of IPC and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on Wednesday. The sprinter also filed a `5-crore defamation case in a court here against the editor-in-chief and the social activist.