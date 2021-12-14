Defamation case: Javed Akhtar wants Non Bailable Warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Veteran scriptwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar moved a plea before a court seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in a criminal defamation case filed by him against her.

On November 15, Kangana had sought exemption on two grounds that is – ‘the accused was unwell and suffering from high temperature and body ache due to which she was unable to present herself before the Court and that the accused was in the process of challenging the dismissal order passed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Transfer Application filed by her’.

Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj pointed out to the court that while Kangana claimed to be unwell, the updates on her Instagram handle on November 15 clearly shows that she was actively involved in the shootings of her upcoming films. He handed out printouts from the actress’s Instagram handle.

The court also allowed exemption applications filed by Ranaut and Akhtar. The matter was then adjourned to January 4, 2022.