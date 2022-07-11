Deevyanshu Malu Emerges As Odisha Topper In JEE Main 2022

Bhubaneswar: Deevyanshu Malu has topped the State JEE (Mains) 2022 Session-1, the results of which were declared today.

Deevyanshu secured 99.9891545 NTA score to become the topper in Odisha.

NTA has released the JEE Toppers 2022 list on jeemain.nta.nic.in for the June/April session 1. At least 14 students have secured 100 percentile.

Students who appeared the Engineering entrance exam can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards.

Aspirants can use links given on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in and login with their application number and date of birth to view results.