Deeply Alarmed! UNSC Urges Taliban To Reverse Anti-women Policies And Practices

New York: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said that it is “deeply alarmed” by the reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls. It raised serious concerns about the suspension of school beyond the sixth grade, and Taliban’s call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The statement was released by Council President and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.

“The Security Council is deeply alarmed by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, and reiterated its deep concern about the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,” the UNSC statement on Afghanistan read.

The council, in its statement, called on the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion of fundamental freedoms of people in the country.

The council also addressed the reports that claimed Taliban have banned female employees of NGOs and international organizations from reporting to work. The statement said, “The members of the Security Council are furthermore profoundly concerned by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of non-governmental organizations and international organizations from going to work, which would have a significant and immediate impact for humanitarian operations in the country, including those of the United Nations, and the delivery of aid and health work, and that these restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people, as well as the expectations of the international community.”

The council reiterated its support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to carry out the mandate including monitoring and reporting on the situation in the war-ravaged nation.

” The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and the importance of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to carry out her mandate, including through monitoring and reporting on the situation, and continued engagement with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, on these issues, consistent with the mandate of UNAMA, and keeping the Security Council informed on progress,” the Council said in the press release.

The Islamist Taliban seized power in August last year. They had largely banned education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The Taliban-led administration has not been recognised internationally.