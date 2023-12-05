Deepika Padukone’s Spectacular Unveiling as Squadron Leader in ‘Fighter’

The anticipation soars as ‘Fighter,’ the most eagerly awaited film of 2024, introduces Deepika Padukone in a groundbreaking portrayal as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign ‘Minni’. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first ‘mission’ as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Squadron Leader Minal Rathore’s character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Fighter’ emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India’s 75th Republic Day, as ‘Fighter’ takes flight and witnesses the spectacle of cinematic brilliance.