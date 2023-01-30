Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy in disguise to see the reactions of fans on ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been getting an overwhelming response from all. The film has also been breaking records at the box office. As Pathaan continues to win hearts, Deepika visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday evening to see how fans have been enjoying her film.

Deepika Padukone was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and pants. She also covered her face with a black mask and added a cap to her look too. In a video that surfaced on social media, Deepika Padukone was seen greeted with ‘Shah Rukh’ chants by fans as she visited the theatre.