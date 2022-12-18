Deepika Padukone Unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Sunday became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy. She escorted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Deepika Padukone walked in with FIFA legend and former Spanish Professional Footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez and unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

Looking absolutely breath-taking in a white shirt, brown over coat, black belt and her hundred watt smile, the superstar had millions of cameras flashing at the jam-packed bustling stadium.

The World Cup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk.

The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite. It is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Deepika looked gorgeous with her million dollar smile. Her fans called it a proud moment as she is the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy.

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas. (All images: Getty Images)