Deepika Padukone Stuns In Golden Monokini In First Look From Pathaan Song Besharam Rang

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan shared Deepika Padukone’s first look pic from their upcoming song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share the first look picture of Deepika. “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” In the picture, Deepika is wearing a golden monokini and posing next to the sea.

In the first look, Deepika is seen flaunting her toned body as she donned a golden monokini and the song is set to be a peppy track yet again.

SRK and Deepika are among the most significant on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.