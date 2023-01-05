Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘Project K’ Poster Out

New Delhi: The makers of Project K on Thursday unveiled a new poster of actor Deepika Padukone from the film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Sharing Deepika Padukone’s Project K poster on Instagram, the film’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote, “Here’s wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday.” The text ‘a hope in the dark’ was written on the poster. Resharing the post on Instagram Stories, Deepika’s Project K co-star Prabash, too, wished the actor, and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes.”

Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika’s Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas.