Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Starrer Gehraiyaan Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The first look teaser of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan has been released on Monday. The film is slated to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on January 25.

Apart from Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Sharing the clip, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s time to dive deep and find out what’s beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25.”

While Deepika Padukone shared the teaser video with the caption, “A piece of my heart…,” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here.”

In the one-minute and six-second video, the actors can be seen dealing with their complex relationships. The video both begins and ends with Deepika and Siddhant kissing each other, while their partners, Ananya and Dhairya feature in emotional moments.