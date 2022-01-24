Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Gehraiyaan Song Doobey Out! 

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan have released the first song of the movie and it is titled as Doobey. Sung by Lothika and penned by Kausar Munir, Doobey is all about the first phase of falling in love with someone.

Talking about the song, Doobey is focused on Deepika and Siddhant and gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry which is certainly setting the screen on fire. Needless to say, Deepika and Siddhant’s pair has come as a breath of fresh air

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, and also stars Ananya Panday.