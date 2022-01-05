Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan to release on February 11 now

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Wednesday that the release date of Gehraiyaan has been changed from January 25 to February 11. The first look of the Amazon Prime film was released last month.

Posters featuring a fresh look of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday’s characters from the film. The posters also featured text exchanges between their on-screen roles.

Gehraiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra.

Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.