Deepika Padukone Shares Stunning Pics With Hubby Ranveer Singh: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved couple. They never failed to give major couple goals. now the couple has turned heads as they walked the ramp as show-stoppers for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show for Mijwan.

Deepika and Ranveer struck several alluring poses for the cameras. They also intensely gazed at one another, in what looked like a picture-perfect click straight out of a movie.

Take a look:

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer have interesting projects lined up. The actress will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.