Deepika Padukone Shares Husband Appreciation Post For Ranveer Singh: Check Here  

Mumbai: We all are aware of the bond that the favorite Bollywood couple share, the couple who set the major relationship goals and always catches the eyes of the public in every appearance. Yes, we are talking about the Lovey-Dovey couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fails to showcase their love publicly on social media posts.

This time Deepika herself left a surprise for him on Instagram Stories. She started her weekend with an appreciation post for Ranveer. She wrote, “Nothing more attractive than a man who aches you things stout making you feel like you’re dumb for not knowing it already.” She added a hashtag, “Husband appreciation post” and tagged Ranveer’s Instagram page too.

See Post Here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary in the quiet Uttarakhand last month. On the occasion, Ranveer had shared photos with his wife, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate celebrations.

Take A Look On:

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are set to share the screen space in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. Ranveer Singh plays cricketer Kapil Dev in 83, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also lead the official remake of Anniyan.

On the other hand, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s untitled next, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.