Deepika Padukone Shares Her First Meeting Experience With Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood with Farah Khan’s reincarnation film Om Shanti Om in which she was paired opposite none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Allure, the Bajirao Mastani actress revealed her first-ever meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika said that she was nervous as she was sitting at King Khan’s house. She said, “I was sitting on the edge of the sofa, almost in a daze. I could not process what was happening.” She further said that she never auditioned for the film and often asks director Farah Khan ‘what was she thinking.’ To note, Farah had noticed her during one of her modeling campaigns. She also added that her first opportunity was almost served her on the platter as she was well-presented and well-taken care of during her first film.

However, Deepika Padukone added that she considers her 2012 film ‘Cocktail’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty as the turning point of her career. For those unaware, Deepika had played the character of spunky London nightclub-goer. She said, “That was the time, I thought I could really change things for myself.” She added that after this film, she was able to let go of her inhibitions.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The movie will release on January 25 next year. Apart from it, she also has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ in her kitty. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.