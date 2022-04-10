Deepika Padukone Shares Her First-Ever Poem She Penned At 12: Check It Out here

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shared a copy of her poem, which she penned when she was in class seventh.

The Padmaavat actress shared a copy of her poem along with the caption, “My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history.”

Check Out The Poem Below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline