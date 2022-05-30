Deepika Padukone Shares Funny Video With Her Team As They Leave Cannes

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is ready to return home after attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France.

Deepika shared a funny reel on her Instagram account after Cannes ended, saying that she and her team are having a breakdown as they prepare to leave the festival. She captioned the video, “And that’s a wrap! Thank you @festivaldecannes for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again,” adding a red heart emoji.

Check Out The Video Below:

Besides Deepika Padukone, there have been many different Indian movie celebrities who made their presence felt on the worldwide movie pageant. Actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari amongst others additionally walked the pink carpet.