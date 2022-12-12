Deepika Padukone Shares Breathtaking AI-Generated Pics

Mumbai: The Lensa AI art trend, which has been taking Instagram by storm, seems to have reached Deepika Padukone as well.

Deepika Padukone has dropped a bunch of her Artificial Intelligence-generated selfies on her social media handles.

In three out of the four pictures, Deepika can be seen wearing a flowery tiara and looking just like a queen. In another picture, she can be seen looking like a superwoman.

Her unique and new looks prompted fans to suggest she use some of those looks for her future projects, with many urging her to explore the sci-fi genre next.

[Instagram] Deepika Padukone: "Il have them all.. Thanks! Which one's your favourite?!" pic.twitter.com/ZsItU3TIcD — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 11, 2022

For those unaware of the ongoing trend on the photo-sharing app, let us tell you in detail. Instagram is currently filled with posts featuring stylish portraits created through artificial intelligence. These AI-generated selfies are grabbing almost everyone’s Instagram feeds lately. These AI-generated images, created through an app called Lensa, are allowing people to see how they might look in a fantasy world.