Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Shares Breathtaking AI-Generated Pics

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: The Lensa AI art trend, which has been taking Instagram by storm, seems to have reached Deepika Padukone as well.

Deepika Padukone has dropped a bunch of her Artificial Intelligence-generated selfies on her social media handles.

In three out of the four pictures, Deepika can be seen wearing a flowery tiara and looking just like a queen. In another picture, she can be seen looking like a superwoman.

Her unique and new looks prompted fans to suggest she use some of those looks for her future projects, with many urging her to explore the sci-fi genre next.

For those unaware of the ongoing trend on the photo-sharing app, let us tell you in detail. Instagram is currently filled with posts featuring stylish portraits created through artificial intelligence. These AI-generated selfies are grabbing almost everyone’s Instagram feeds lately. These AI-generated images, created through an app called Lensa, are allowing people to see how they might look in a fantasy world.

 

 

 

