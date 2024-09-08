Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, as per sources close to several media outlets.

The actor was taken to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Several photos and videos of the actor went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital on Saturday.

Two days before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer were clicked paying a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in the city. The couple accompanied the members of both sides of their families as they sought blessings from Bappa for the good health of the new member of their family.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como in December 2018. It was a dual ceremony, to honour both Ranveer and Deepika’s cultural heritages. They first had a South Indian wedding, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony.