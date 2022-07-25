Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone looks intense in 1st motion poster from Pathaan

By Haraprasad Das
27

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. While we had already seen her first look from the film in a teaser released in March, the first-ever motion poster of Deepika was unveiled.

The hugely anticipated Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 17782 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking