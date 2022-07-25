Deepika Padukone looks intense in 1st motion poster from Pathaan

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. While we had already seen her first look from the film in a teaser released in March, the first-ever motion poster of Deepika was unveiled.

She’s ready to shoot it up a notch! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #6MonthsToPathaan pic.twitter.com/Hr9woOSlvd — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 25, 2022

The hugely anticipated Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.