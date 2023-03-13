Deepika Padukone looks dreamy in black at Oscars 2023

Los Angeles: Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Oscars 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today, March 13. Deepika, who is presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards, turned up on the red carpet looking absolutely breathtaking in a black off-shoulder gown. She shared glimpses of her Oscars look ahead of the event.

The 37-year-old actress turned heads in a Louis Vuitton gown and a Cartier necklace. Deepika completed her look with black opera gloves and a diamond bracelet and rings.

Deepika’s velvet gown featured a plunging off-shoulder neckline. Her full-length sleeves were attached with opera gloves. The actress’s corseted bodice was cinched together with a velvet belt. The gown also featured mermaid-style pleats at the bottom.

Deepika styled the black gown with diamond jewellery, which included statement rings, a bracelet, and a Cartier necklace. She styled her hair in a centre-parted messy bun. As for the makeup is concerned, the actress opted for winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lip shade, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.