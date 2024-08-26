Deepika Padukone Continues Glorious Run as No 1 Heroine in India

Deepika Padukone, a name that commands instant recognition every time has once again been polled as India’s top actress by the esteemed news and media portal, India Today in the Mood of The Nation survey. This marks her continued reign after 2023 and this year again, as the top actress in the country.

With a growth in the poll figures from last year’s 23.8% to this year’s 24.7% in public opinion, Padukone stands not only as India’s foremost superstar but also as a distinguished global ambassador at the forefront, representing the country on an unparalleled International scale.

In just a year, she has achieved an extraordinary box office revenue of 3000 crores, a remarkable feat that underscores her dominance in the industry. This accomplishment highlights why she is not merely one of the leading actresses, but the definitive actress in Bollywood.

Basking in the success of her back-to-back hits, Deepika Padukone’s career is marked by unprecedented box office success, with films like Pathaan (₹1050.3 crores), Jawan (₹1150 crores), Fighter (₹337.2 crores), and Kalki (₹1200 crores) accumulating over ₹3680+ crores globally which have cemented her position as the top actress of the country.