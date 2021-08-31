Deepika Padukone Confirms Her Hollywood Comeback With Romantic Comedy

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Hollywood comeback. She will be seen in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill.

As per reports, the Bajirao Mastani actor will not only star in the project will also co-produce it under the banner of her production house Ka Productions.

Deepika turned to Instagram and shared the story of the Deadline to confirm her comeback.

She wrote “World renowned performer and producer @deepikapadukone is teaming up with STXfilms to bring her next #RomCom to audiences around the globe.”