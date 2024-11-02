Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

On Diwali, Deepika took the first photo to Instagram and shared it with their daughter’s name. In the photo, Deepika and Ranveer revealed just the little one’s legs. She was seen wearing a bright red outfit.

The couple, fondly known as DeepVeer, welcomed their daughter on Sunday, September 9. Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter is named Dua, which means prayer.

The Singham Again star shared the first photo of her and Ranveer’s daughter along with the name. “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” she wrote.