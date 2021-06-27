Deepika Completes Hat-Trick Of Gold At Archery World Cup

Ace archer Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of Gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday.

Kumari won the Recurve individual event, defeating the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0.

This is Deepika’s second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women’s team and mixed team event as well.

“It’s a hat-trick for #Tokyo2020 bound archer @ImDeepikaK as she wins at the women’s individual recurve at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. She had earlier today won gold in the women’s team and mixed team event as well. #Cheer4India, ” SAI Media tweeted.

At the start of the day, India women’s recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in the French capital.

The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021.