Deepali Das Takes Oath As Jharsuguda MLA

Bhubaneswar: Newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das took oath today as a legislator in the State Assembly. Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh administered oath to Deepali in the assembly on Monday. She was accompanied by her mother and brother. Minister Pramila Mallick and Rita Sahu were also present along with MLA Pranab Balbantarai.

After taking oath, she said “I will serve the people of Jharsuguda under the guidance of the chief minister. I will work to fulfill my father’s dream.”

Das, daughter of slain former minister Naba Das, on Sunday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence and took his blessings.

Patnaik advised her to work dedicatedly to lead the development of Jharsuguda.

She also met many senior leaders of the party who worked tirelessly in the by-election.

She pointed out, “My father’s dream was to rebuild Jharsuguda. The Chief Minister has extended helping hands to fulfill my father’s dream. I will fulfill all my father’s dreams under the guidance of the Chief Minister. My father is showering blessings from the heaven.

Deepali defeated her nearest rival Tankadhar Tripathy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in by-election on Jharsuguda assembly seat by a margin of 48,721 votes.