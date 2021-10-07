Deepak Chahar Proposes To Girlfriend After Match Against Punjab Kings

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend after the match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

CSK might have lost the match but Chahar made sure the MS Dhoni-led side had something to cheer about as the bowler proposed to his girlfriend post the completion of the match. Chahar’s girlfriend instantly said ‘YES’ and the couple shared a hug as everyone congratulated the duo.

“She said yesssss. Congratulations Cherry.! Stay Merry.!” CSK tweeted while sharing the video.