Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan To Join India ‘A’ Squad For SA Tour

New Delhi: Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young batter Ishan Kishan will join India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour.

The Indian pacer and star batter will board a flight for Bloemfontein after Team India’s 3rd and final T20I against Tim Southee-led New Zealand.

While Kishan is set to become the second wicketkeeper in the squad, pacer Chahar will compliment fellow fast bowlers Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead the India ‘A’ squad for the tour of South Africa beginning from November 23. The tour comprises three four-day matches to be be played in Bloemfontein.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier named the India ‘A’ squad while announcing the white-ball squad for the New Zealand white-ball series.